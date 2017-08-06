Kailyn Lowry Has Yet Another Baby Boy! What Has She Named Him?

We have learned that Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has given birth to her third baby – a boy – and she is having a hard time picking a name for him. The mother of three took to social media early this morning to confess that she still does not have a baby name, adding a crying emoji.

On Saturday, when Kailyn gave birth, she confirmed the gender of the new addition to the family by tweeting ‘Mother of boys.’

Fans definitely know that Lowry has three kids – all boys.

Before she finally had her third baby boy with baby daddy Chris Lopez, the woman complained that it was the longest pregnancy ever.

It looked like the star was excited to welcome her bundle of joy.

The MTV star waited a few months until her bump really started to show to admit she was pregnant again.

Then, she kept the identity of her third baby daddy a secret for another couple of months.

Only after the internet pretty much figured it out the reality TV star confirmed it was Chris Lopez.

A source close to Kailyn claimed that although Lopez was pretty supportive and helpful during the early stages of her pregnancy, after a while, he decided he wanted to have nothing to do with her or the baby.

Lowry did not expect him to want to witness the birth either, but in case he changed his mind, she made it a priority to contact him when going into labor.

Do you think Lowry and Lopez will become closer now that still-unnamed baby Lo is finally here? Will the man change his mind about being in his newborn son’s life?