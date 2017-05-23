Kailyn Lowry Has Plans To Date Right After Delivering Baby?

Kailyn Lowry will deliver her third baby sometime this summer but will she continue to be a single mother or is she open to expanding her family even more by adding a lover into the picture? Here are the new details we know about the Teen Mom star’s love life!

As fans may already know, Kailyn Lowry moved on from her husband Javi Marroquin, and after announcing their divorce one year ago, she also shared a kiss with her female friend Becky Hayter.

But the reality TV star denied she was having a same-sex relationship with Becky and soon after started something with Chris Lopez, who also fathered her third baby.

According to a source close to Lowry, “Kail became a relationship of convenience for him.”

“He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out, so they went their separate ways.”

Recently, the mother of Isaac and Lincoln was caught on camera with a new man, DJ, while she was seven months pregnant with her third child.

Insiders have explained, however, that there is nothing going on between Lowry and DJ.

About whether or not Kailyn is ready to date someone new, one insider stressed that she doesn’t want to be with anyone anytime soon.

“Kail doesn’t want to date anyone at all, doesn’t matter the gender.”

The source went on to state that Lowry wants to just focus on her kids and find a job in the field she has a degree in.

After rumors of her third pregnancy with a third baby daddy had started going around, Kailyn confirmed it on her personal blog back in February.

The father, Chris Lopez has been keeping her out of his life lately, going so far as to block her.

“Kail doesn’t have his number,” one insider revealed. “He disconnected his phone.”

But Lowry was already aware she would have to be a single mother some time ago when she posted on her blog about raising the new baby ”with no help.”

Do you think Kailyn Lowry will wait a long time before dating again?