Entertainment

Kailyn Lowry Has Already Booked Another Plastic Surgery After Having Baby!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/29/2017
kailyn lowrySource: wetpaint.com

Kailyn Lowry underwent plastic surgery just last year, but now that she is pregnant with her third baby she planned another visit to the cosmetic surgeon for after giving birth this summer.

According to Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami, the Teen Mom star has already booked some really invasive surgery with her go-to surgeon. She wants to make sure she will look fresh and sexy even after going through three pregnancies.

“Kailyn is scheduling to have plastic surgery with me after she has this baby,” the star of WE TV show Dr. Miami revealed.

As fans are probably aware, the former wife of Javi Marroquin is not at her first plastic surgery.

In 2016, Kailyn admitted that she got a Brazilian butt lift, as well as a tummy tuck and neck liposuction.

After changing so much about her appearance, what could she possibly want to change after giving birth?

Dr. Miami was unable to tell exactly what procedure she wanted to be done but assumed it would be a tummy tuck.

The doctor also debunked a popular myth that women can get the fore mentioned procedure only once they are done with having kids. The truth is, the body is “amazingly elastic” meaning that you can have it after each pregnancy without any problem.

Dr. Michael Salzhauer’s show, Dr. Miami airs Friday, 10 pm on WEtv.

In the following episode, the Bad Girls are expected to go wild in the plastic surgeon’s office!

Is Kailyn Lowry going too far with the cosmetic procedures or do you think she actually needs them?

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

Read more about kailyn lowry teen mom

Read Next
