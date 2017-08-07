Kailyn Lowry Granted A Restraining Order Against Her Ex Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, have no intentions of rebuilding their relationship. The pair both signed a consensual order of protection on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, where they both agreed that their communication sticks to written messages regarding their 3-year-old son.

The decision was made by Lowry, 25, after Marroquin threatened to arrive at her home last week after finding out she was pregnant with her third child.

Despite both parties agreeing to the order, Marroquin said to an MTV producer that Lowry was a “real piece of s*** -is what she is.”

According to the order, Marroquin will have to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

“He can’t contact me; he can’t show up at my house, my school or work when I get a job. The only time he can text me is about Lincoln.”

And why is Lowry so upset? Well, allegedly, there was abusive altercations between the former couple.

However, Marroquin will not face repercussions due to his agreeing to the restraining order.

The details of the alleged abuse are not clear, but we can only assume they must’ve been bad considering her decision to keep such limited communication.

What do our readers think of these circumstances?

Perhaps, Marroquin has a right to be worried about Kailyn being pregnant because she is now introducing yet another child into her life.

To welcome another son or daughter into her life, will also impact Marroquin’s three-year-old boy that they both share. However, then again, we don’t know all of the details regarding their familial structure and how things are really done off-screen and away from the cameras!