Kailyn Lowry Gets A PFA Against Ex Javi Marroquin After Months Of Living In Fear

Kailyn Lowry was recently approved a protection from abuse order against Javi Marroquin but as it turns out, Lowry has been fearing for her safety for months before she finally took the decision to legally protect herself.

Advertisement

Lowry revealed how her former husband showed up to her house announced a lot in a Teen Mom 2 sneak peak. However, Marroquin claimed that he did nothing wrong.

“He showed up through the basement and Isaac was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be here!’” told Lowry to her other baby daddy Joe Rivera in the sneak peak.

Rivera agreed with the mother of two that Javi’s behavior is very concerning.

“That’s what pisses me off,” he said. “You need to have something in writing because that should not be happening. That to me is not acceptable at all. I don’t like picking up my son and he’s f*****g scared.”

“If he’s crazy enough to just f*****g walk into your house then what the f**k else is he going to do. That scares the s**t out of me,” Rivera added.

However, Rivera’s fiancée Vee Torres was skeptical that Javi did such a wrong thing.

“I feel like you’re making him out to be a f*****g psycho,” Torres said. “He’s going through a divorce!” she said understandingly.

Marroquin commented on the accusations by saying that “It’s not trespassing when it’s my house. That’s it.”

Despite his belief that his unannounced visits are perfectly fine, Kailyn still slapped him with a protection from abuse order.

“Kail filed a PFA against Javi for harassment and showing up at her home aggressively,” revealed one insider. “She doesn’t want that around her boys.”

“I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year,” explained Javi what the PFA means adding that taking a legal measure against him is just “pathetic.”

Advertisement

“Her and the world know I would never threaten or put my hands on her,” he stated.