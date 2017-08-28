FREE NEWSLETTER
Kailyn Lowry Finally Shares Close-Up Picture Of Baby Lo’s Face

Nick Markus Posted On 08/28/2017
The proud new mother of three took to social media to post a photo that shows the face of the baby boy with Chris Lopez, for the first time. Despite the fact that the reality TV star is yet to choose a name for her third son, she decided to at least show off his cute face to her fans.

Even though people have already seen pics of the newborn, Lowry decided it was about time they saw a close-up as well.

He's so perfect 💕

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

The photo featured the baby sleeping soundly, and the mother couldn’t help but caption it: ‘He’s so perfect.’

Kailyn welcomed baby Lo earlier this month which means he is still just days old.

The back-story of the Insta photo was that the newborn had been bathed and fed and was taking a nap.

That’s what babies do mostly!

It is safe to say Kailyn’s followers fell in love with the sleeping angel as they gushed in the comments about how beautiful he was.

Lowry, who is also mother to two other boys with different baby daddies is still uncertain about what to name her third addition to the family and is taking her time consulting her close pals.

Despite the fact that she and Chris Lopez are not together anymore after he showed up at the hospital for the birth, Lowry became more hopeful that he will want to be involved in his son’s life.

