Kailyn Lowry Finally Reveals The Name Of Her Third Baby Daddy!

Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy has been quite the source of speculations for the past few months, but now, the reality TV star has finally decided to reveal the name of the mystery man!

The Teen Mom star took to social media to reveal his identity!

Yesterday, referring to an article published by Radaronline.com titled, “Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Takes DNA Test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY The Baby Daddy?” Lowry tweeted “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already.”

Lowry’s followers have been speculating that Lopez was the father, but those allegations hadn’t been confirmed until now!

As you may remember, the first clue was in an Instagram video in which, while talking about her unborn baby, Lowry mentioned the name, Chris.

Besides, the future mother of three also named her baby bump “Baby Lo,” which caused people to think once again Lopez was the baby daddy.

But even Lopez fueled the rumors when he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

Sadly, although in the past sources had claimed the father was very involved, it looks like that might not be the case.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote on her blog.

She and Lopez have also been involved in a social media dissing war.

“Cut out those toxic to you, and you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Lowry tweeted, supposedly about Lopez.

As you may remember, a rep for Lowry has also stated that her baby was conceived with a “friend she briefly dated.”

Should Lopez get involved in the lives of his baby and baby mama? Let us know!