Kailyn Lowry Finally Gives Birth To Third Child!

It’s official! Kailyn Lowry is a mother of three. According to reports, the reality TV star has finally welcomed her baby with Chris Lopez.

Apparently, the woman had her child at around 3 AM, and she is yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Fans of the hit show may know that Kailyn is also the mother to two boys – 7-year-old Isaac with first baby daddy Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

The celebrity waited a few months before she finally decided to reveal the identity of her third baby daddy and now that we know what went on between them, it makes sense.

After speculations that Chris Lopez was the father of her third addition to the family, Lowry confirmed it on social media.

Although the man was supportive and there for her at the beginning of her pregnancy, he stopped being involved after their split.

A source close to the Teen Mom star revealed that Chris never really loved Kailyn and after some time of being with her he decided he wanted something different.

Despite the fact that it looks like he may never want to be part of his child’s life, the source stated that Lowry wanted to call him when going into labor so he could have the chance to witness his baby’s birth.

We are yet unaware whether or not Lopez was there in the delivery room to welcome baby Lo.

Do you think Lowry had a boy or a girl? Was the father there during the birth or is he really not interested at all in fathering the child?