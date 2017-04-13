Kailyn Lowry Drops CRUCIAL Hint About Her Third Baby Daddy’s Identity!

Even though Kailyn Lowry is yet to confirm the identity of her third baby daddy, the Teen Mom star is always dropping hints to her followers.

Recently, one user tweeted at her that her unborn baby is also half-Spanish like her other two boys but Lowry answered “What? The baby I’m having is def black lol.”

This new hint comes after the expecting mother also posted a picture of her baby bump with the caption: “Baby Lo,” determining her fans to start rumors that the father is her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Since then, Lowry deleted the tweet to stop the speculations.

Finally, perhaps the most important hint that suggests Chris Lopez is the father is the fact that she once mentioned his name during an Instagram live video when a fan said she should name the baby Holden.

“Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby.”

In addition, according to a source, the baby daddy has been very involved in her and her unborn baby’s lives.

“He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

It looks like the mystery man is also willing to be just as present after the baby is born.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the insider revealed. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

Lopez has refused to comment on the rumors.

Why do you think Kailyn Lowry is still keeping the identity of her baby daddy a secret?

Do you think Chris Lopez is the mystery father of Lowry’s third baby? Are they keeping the whole thing under wraps for media attention?

