Entertainment

Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t See A Reason For Her Baby Daddy To Be Involved In Newborn’s Life

Nick Markus Posted On 08/16/2017
kailyn lowry chris lopezSource: radaronline.com

Kailyn Lowry has decided that she doesn’t want her baby daddy to have a relationship with her third child. Despite the fact that the Teen Mom’s former husband Javi Marroquin acts like a father to not only his own son but also to her other child with Jo Rivera, Isaac, when it comes to her newborn, Lowry sees no reason for Javi to get involved.

Lowry assured us that there is no bad blood between Javi and her but that it does not make sense for him to see baby Lo as more than just Lincoln’s half brother.

She went on to claim that Marroquin reached out when she gave birth to the still unnamed baby on August 5 and congratulated her.

But despite the fact that both Lowry and Marroquin have declared that he will not be part of the newborn’s life, legally speaking, the man is still responsible for the kid.

According to a Delaware law, the former husband is assumed to be the dad of the child if it is born less than 300 days following the divorce.

In order to avoid that, Marroquin is supposed to file a denial of paternity.

Meanwhile, Lopez has to do the opposite – file an acknowledgment of paternity in order for Javi to be absolved of any legal responsibilities.

Kailyn claimed she is not worried the legal stuff is going to be worked out by all the parties involved.

As for whether or not Lopez is going to be involved in his son’s life, Lowry said: ‘Every child deserves their dad. I am positive he will be around. I think he has been as supportive as he can. He does the best to his ability even though it does not necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.’

