Kailyn Lowry Desperate To Put Breaks On Javi Marroquin’s Tell-All Book – What Is She Afraid He’ll Expose About Her?

Kailyn Lowry slammed her former husband Javi Marroquin in her new book titled Hustle and Heart but is reportedly doing everything she can to make sure he won’t do the same. Sources revealed that she is holding back the release of his own memoir.

‘The book’s coming. There’re things in there I needed Kail’s permission to say. She is obviously not happy with some of the stuff in there. That is the delay right now,’ Marroquin revealed.

But the man stressed that he is determined to tell his truth about everything that happened between them and hopes he and Kailyn can reach a compromise.

Marroquin claimed that he, on the other hand, was not required to sign off anything for Lowry’s book.

Kailyn Lowry wrote in her book that her baby daddy was not supportive of her business ideas.

She also accused him of being jealous and controlling.

He would allegedly ask her to unlock her phone to prove she had nothing to hide or call her all the time while she was out spending time with her friends.

Lowry stressed that she did nothing to make him doubt her and his actions only proved how little her husband trusted her.

Despite the fact that they went to couple’s therapy, some of their marital issues never went away.

Javi has indeed accused Kailyn of cheating on him in the past, but it was never proven she did such a thing.

He told fans when announcing his book that it’s all about a man who thought he ‘figured out life’ all the while cheating and lies were right under his nose ‘for a long time.’

What do you think Lowry is so desperate to hide that she is keeping Marroquin from releasing his tell-all?