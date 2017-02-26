Kailyn Lowry Criticized For Getting Pregnant For The Third Time At Only 24

Kailyn Lowry has been receiving a lot of backlash over social media because of her third pregnancy. The Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant for the third time with her third baby daddy at the age of only 24 and people are criticizing her harshly.

“Three babies, three baby daddies… sad to see her be another teen pregnancy statistic,” tweeted one hater.

“I pray Joe and Javi fight to get their sons at 100% full custody. These children need structure, family and security the most.”

“Three kids, three dads… So trashy!”

Furthermore, the fans of the reality TV show also compared her to Lowry’s co-star Jenelle Evans who similarly announced her third pregnancy with third baby daddy David Eason.

“Another Jenelle Evans!” a fan wrote on social media.

Although the identity of her unborn baby’s daddy is yet to be revealed it has been speculated that it is the man ex husband Javi Marroquin found her cheating with in their home.

Although the fans and Teen Mom co-stars have been giving her a hard time, at least Chelsea Houska decided that congratulating her was in order.

Lowry’s pregnancy has been rumored and reported for a long time and many insiders confirmed it before she made it public.

On Thursday night she posted: “I am pregnant. Please know that this was a choice I made. I already know some won’t agree, but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Amid all the hate she has been receiving ever since her pregnancy news came out, she focused on the positive people in her life and proceeded to show her gratitude for their support.

“Just want to say thank you for the overwhelming support, for me and my growing family. I’m genuinely surprised and happy by so much positivity,” Lowry tweeted.