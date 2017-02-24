Kailyn Lowry Confirms Pregnancy With Third Child

Kailyn Lowry has finally come out and admitted the truth! She is, indeed pregnant with her third child!

On Thursday night she took to social media to post a very simple message: “I am pregnant.”

The news was not completely surprising as the rumors have already been around for a few months and we were only waiting for an official confirmation.

“Please know that this was a choice I made,” she continued her message to her followers.

“I already know some won’t agree, but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Lowry is already a mother of two: 6 year old Isaac, she’d had with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3 year old Lincoln with ex husband Javi Marroquin.

The assumptions that she was pregnant for the third time have been around for months.

In fact, she even posted a picture of a baby on Twitter back in January and said she would be happy to have another child.

Earlier this month, during an episode of Teen Mom she, once again confessed that she is open to having more children even though she divorced Marroquin.

Afterwards, insiders confirmed that Lowry’s weight gain was a result of her pregnancy.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn wrote.

Lowry definitely sounded very happy to grow her family and only asked for everybody’s support.

“And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait.”