Kailyn Lowry Caught with another Man, Slammed for Fighting with BF in Front of Son

Kailyn Lowry fought with Javi Marroquin when he caught her with another man in their home!

Now, it looks like her other baby daddy is against her as well, dissing her for her rash actions.

In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Jo Rivera bashed Lowry for fighting with Marroquin in front of their children.

“Javi and I have been separated for a while,” Lowry explained to Rivera of the fight. “He showed up here without asking. He brought his friends and a big fight broke out.”

Lowry did actually tell her son to go back to his room as the fight exploded but the little boy witnessed the commotion nevertheless.

“Maybe you should’ve had Isaac the week he came home,” she said. “I should’ve known him being gone for six months, plus going through a divorce, things are crazy.”

Isaac cried to Rivera because of the fight on last week’s episode, and because of that he slammed Lowry for fighting in front of him.

“We’re all adults, we should be acting like adults,” he said. “You understand that this can’t happen in front of the kids. You can break them. This is make or break.”

Furthermore, he mentioned he would have to talk with Marroquin about his behavior as well.

“I wanted to meet up with Javi and speak to him about some things and get the kids together,” he said. “This is something I’ll bring up and make sure he knows how I feel about it.”

As we already mentioned, Marroquin showed up to Lowry’s home and caught her with another man.

“The guy in the episode has been Kail’s friend for years, Javi acted like he walked in on something romantic between those two, but he didn’t,” claimed a source.

“They’ve been friends for a few years and tried to see their potential romantically. They are still together.”