Kailyn Lowry Breaks Down Over Struggling With School And Motherhood Without A Baby Daddy: ‘I Brought It On Myself!’

Kailyn Lowry is struggling with being a single mother of three and dealing with school as her third baby daddy comes by whenever he feels like it. All of her tasks are taking a huge toll on the Teen Mom star.

On the latest episode of the hit show, Kailyn was shown breaking down in tears when she learned about falling behind in school.

Lowry’s baby daddy finally made an effort and called her to see how she was doing.

The woman explained that Lopez is not very fond of people and values his privacy, reason for which he didn’t appear on Teen Mom.

But instead of being upset about it, Kailyn was happy he wasn’t trying to hide her and their baby.

However, later on, during a meeting with her colleagues, Lowry revealed that she was, in fact, sad about the fact that he just comes around whenever he wants.

She told her adviser that she is going to graduate no matter what and help herself despite struggling this semester.

The reality TV star admitted she had brought it on herself.

Lowry then found out she was also behind in her classes.

The woman is supposed to graduate this semester with a degree in mass communications but taking care of her two boys while studying and being pregnant wasn’t easy.

Fortunately for her, the celeb received excellent feedback from her professors during her final presentation.

But although it hasn’t been easy, at least Kailyn really knows what she wants, and she proved it by giving some words of advice to Leah Messer who is dealing with a similar problem.

Messer told Lowry, school, and the long commute makes her feel like she is neglecting her kids.

‘You are not neglecting them. This is something you want to do and have to do for yourself. Do not feel bad. Be patient with yourself because honestly if you are overwhelming yourself and thinking you are neglecting your girls, it is going to show with your school work,’ Lowry said.

Do you think Kailyn Lowry will manage to do it all by herself or will her baby daddy come to her rescue?