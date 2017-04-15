Kailyn Lowry And Jenelle Evans Shock ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans With Epic Twitter Fight

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are at war over a Twitter post, which has fans wondering, when will the stars of Teen Mom 2 make an effort to get along and be examples for their young children?

Lowry also revealed the ethnicity of her unborn baby on social media. This is how the online bickering between Evans and Lowry was born.

As fans of the series are aware, Lowry is pregnant and is doing everything under the sun to keep the baby daddy a secret.

The mom of two shared a post where she is seen with her boys that read: “It’s so hard to say goodbye.”

Evans quickly posted a note on Facebook that claimed that Lowry was not keeping her baby. So, is Lowry giving up her baby for adoption?

The answer is no; Lowry explained that when she said it was hard to say goodbye, she was talking about her old BMW. She stated that she was selling it because it did not have enough space for car seats.

Just to throw this out there.. I don't write any articles on my pages that are shared or posted about the other Teen Mom ladies. #JustSayin — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) April 10, 2017

The author of the New York Times bestseller Pride Over Pity went on to slam Evans by saying: “Whoever decided to twist my words and say I’m not keeping my baby is a f-cked up individual. I’d really love if things I’m quoted saying in interviews aren’t copied and pasted into click-[bait] articles for bullsh– publications. But then again, it’s on the internet it MUST be true.”

One of Lowry’s fans came to her defense by saying: “Jenelle [is] always posting fake articles.”

Talking to another supporter, Lowry said: “My baby is black.”

I have my personal pages for what I like to post, fanpages are different. https://t.co/FpApKg8tkg — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) April 10, 2017

Evans quickly deleted the post, but hundreds of people already shared it. She shared two tweets where she said she was not shading her co-star.

She tweeted: “Just to throw this out there.I don’t write any articles on my pages that are shared or posted about the other Teen Mom ladies. #JustSayin.”

It is believed that she was paid to retweet the scandalous post.