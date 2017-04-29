Kailyn Lowry Addresses New Baby Daddy Rumors! Is Peter Gunz The Mystery Father?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy.

For the longest time, the reality TV star seemed to hint that Chris Lopez is the mystery father, but recently, fans started to suspect that Love & Hip Hop star Peter Gunz is another possible baby daddy after he commented on one of her baby bump photos.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

“Calling you,” the man commented.

“Is this Peter Gunz’ baby too?!” one follower wrote.

“You’re trying to get the Love & Hip Hop checks!” another fan accused.

The Teen Mom star wanted to make things clear that the much older, 50 years old star is NOT the father of her unborn child.

She assured her fans that Peter Gunz is just one close friend of hers and that they never even slept together once! Lowry stressed once again that she is not having the man’s 11th baby!

Later on, she talked to The Dirty and claimed that she sees the man as a family member, definitely not in a sexual way.

She admitted that having three different baby daddies may look bad, but that doesn’t mean she sleeps with every man she meets!

As fans of Teen Mom may already know, Lowry has two sons and expects another baby due this summer.

The reality TV star shares 7-year-old Isaac with her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln with former husband, Javi Marroquin.

As for her third baby, she announced that she wants to raise it by herself and refused to reveal the father’s identity.

