K. Michelle Stuns With Her Shaved Head In New Photo As She Keeps Looking For A Girlfriend With Fiancé Dr. Kastan Sims

K. Michelle has decided to give a better look at her shaved head in a diamond-decorated swimsuit and has announced that she is now looking for a girlfriend.

Please note that K. Michelle is engaged to Dr. Kastan Sims.

This week, the “If It Ain’t Love” singer took to Instagram where she unveiled a handful of pictures to tempt both her doctor and potential girlfriend.

K. Michelle has her beach body ready, and she debuted it in a black bathing suit with a plunging neckline that revealed some serious cleavage.

The stunning creation featured large diamonds around the neckline and bikini line.

In the first photos, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is wearing a long blonde and brown wig that reaches to her hip.

While in the last snapshot, the guitarist and pianist removed her wig to debut her shaved head officially.

In a previous post, the charming television personality had given a glimpse at her big chop in a blurry clip as she was riding in a car.

This time around, the “If It Ain’t Love” songstress made sure her bald head was on full display.

@thepeopleiusedtoknow #doboth #whatevermakesyoufreakinhappy

She captioned that photo: “The people I used to know have some how turned me cold. How u made me feel, your not stupid you have to know. So many I could line them up like ducks in a row, but on this album, I’ll let u go. I’ll sing to you one more song, write down my last word, and after that to you, I will never be heard. How you gone take my love and not give none back? Where they do that at?.”

She added: “Talk to God about me. Look him in his eyes, and ask him why i’m fly.”

The comments and reviews came pouring in, and they are all positive.

@thepeopleiusedtoknow

One read: “I actually like you like this on you K no more hair for you, just get up and go do ur bizness.”

One person even used French words to describe how pretty the songwriter is with the following sentence: “Sooo beautiful inside n outside!!! Keep going K!!!! Ooooolala quelle beaute, epouse moi!!!”

A third shared: “God damn can this doctor marry you already.”

Indeed, not too long ago, K. Michelle debuted her fiancé, Dr. Kastan Sims, both on her reality show and social media.

The dentist, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, should be aware that she has plans to turn their relationship into a threesome.

She recently said she was searching for a girlfriend and added: “She has to be amazing. She has to be a mix between Jackie Kennedy and Nina Simone. With magnetic energy and a kind heart.”

The mother of one went on to say: “I’m about to sign up for The league and get me a girlfriend since my husband said ok. My assistant met her girlfriend there.”

Hope Dr. Sims saw those pictures and rushed to pick a wedding date.