K. Michelle Slams Joseline! – Claims She Snorts Coke In The Bathroom

K. Michelle and Joseline Hernandez’s friendship is in the gutter. It’s over! It’s clear they’re not friends anymore as the Love and Hip Hop star made it abundantly clear that she will always have Mona Scott-Young’s back. And believe me, the Puerto Rican doesn’t want to hear that one bit.

Joseline claimed that the Scott-Young needs to “pay her.”

The L&HH creator was recently spotted in Atlanta with K.Michelle at her restaurant called, Puff and Pearls, with fellow reality star Shekinah Jo, who decided to back Joseline’s claims that Mona needs to pay up the right amount of cash.

Shekinah said, “to all you haters who always have something to say about my girl, Mona; we got a real testimony right here. What’s up K?”

Oop!! #KMichelle had more than enough time to address #JoselineHernandez in her comments (SWIPE 😳) 👀👀 #LHHATL A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

The Rhythm and Blues singer went on to explain how friendly she is with Scott-Young.

She said, “everything she wanted to do came true. She has had my back, we’ve been through so much.”

Shekinah backed her up saying, “she pay everybody. Ain’t nobody going unpaid!”

We have the video here below:

Oooop! 👀 #Shekinah #KMichelle #MonaScott #Joseline @puffandpetalslounge A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Joseline is upset that K is bonding with her enemy, and she took to Instagram to deliver a series of shots at her former castmate and even compared the woman to a rat.

K. Michelle – the kind of woman who isn’t afraid to stand up for herself – accused the woman of snorting cocaine in her bathroom among several other things.

Advertisement

In her post above, she wrote, “@joseline, you was the same bi*ch who was trying to turn my mansion into the trap house. Snorting coke in my bathroom, bi*ch, give that nose a rest. Puerto Crackhead, I’ve got some time before my meet and greet h*e. All the cocaine you do, and you still manage to find the time to stick your nose in my business.”