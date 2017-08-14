K Michelle Shops For Baby Items; Singer Will Use Surrogate

K Michelle has always said that she wants more kids on her reality show “K Michelle: My Life.” All the singer was missing was the right man to conceive with. Now that she’s found the partner of her dreams, she’s ready to grow her family.

Dr. Kastan Sims is the Tennessee native who swept K Michelle off her feet. The R&B songstress has known her dentist fiance for over a decade.

In her VH1 program, K stated that she wanted to expand her family as soon as possible and it seems like that time has come.

In an Instagram post, K Michelle wrote: “I popped up at this store to shop for babies that aren’t even here! Only me! After the doctor confirmed everything was good to proceed with the surrogate process, y’all know me I get to it! Important day tomorrow,wish us look #immaneed2 #or3,” below a video of her entering a baby boutique and admiring the cute crib that’s up for sale.

As most celebrity posts, the upload was met with both good and bad criticism.

🤔 #KMichelle was out shopping for her new baby yesterday 😳 Apparently she's gonna use a surrogate mother…Interesting 😮 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Some fans are ecstatic that the “Can’t Raise a Man” musician has finally found her Prince Charming after her tumultuous relationship with NBA baller JR Smith and is moving forward with expanding her family in addition to a rumored wedding.

Others were quick to point out that she “doesn’t even take care of the child that she already has.”

K Michelle’s son, Chase Bowman, is being cared for by her parents.

She explained the decision by saying: “I decided that it’s best for my mom and my father to help me because I want him to go to school and come home to a cooked meal, do his homework, go to church on Sundays. And in the summer, we’re able to do everything together.”

Chase seems happy in his hometown, with his friends and family, and not with his mom who is constantly on the run.

Do you think it’s hypocritical of K Michelle to have more children while her parents help raise her eldest son?