K. Michelle Regrets Recent Slam Fest With Joseline Hernandez

Just this past week, K. Michelle and Joseline Hernandez were all over each other on social media and even each other’s respective children weren’t off limits. As CI readers know, the reality stars were fighting over Joseline’s feud with Mona-Scott Young.

In an Instagram post by Shekinah Anderson – Tiny Harris’ best friend – Michelle talked about how much Mona has helped her with her career, and she loved listening as Shekinah ranted against Joseline.

However, Joseline wasn’t happy to hear any of it, and it’s been non-stop since then.

In case you’re new to the game, we’ll fill you in some details.

K. Michelle wrote a long caption as to why she will always be on Young’s team, and Joseline threatened the singer in person.

K then said Joseline is trash and is always doing drugs in her bathroom.

If that isn’t bad enough, the Love and Hip Hop star said Hernandez needs to comb Bonnie Bella’s hair.

Not long after, Joseline went on Instagram and started talking serious smack about Michelle’s son Chase who has been living with his grandma for a few years.

Although they seemed to hate each other, it looks like K. Michelle is now trying to take the high road.

Yes, things did get very nasty between Hernandez and Michelle, but the reality star took to Twitter yesterday to say she regretted her social-media-tirade with her former friend.

K. Michelle wrote yesterday, “I agree, I lowered myself, sometimes you just get tired of people’s mess and poking. I’m done, it wasn’t worth it. I’m over her blessed things are going great. I can’t let somebody take me out of my character ever.” What do our readers at CI think about this whole ordeal? Do you think they will ever be friends again, and should they?