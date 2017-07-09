FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
shannon beador Caitriona Balfe Tamra Judge joseline hernandez kathryn dennis k. michelle Lee Daniels shannen doherty Kirk Frost princess diana kourtney kardashian blac chyna kenya moore kylie jenner liam hemsworth sophie turner Stevie Ryan Cynthia Bailey corinne olympios megan lowder colin farrell
Home » TV Shows

K. Michelle Regrets Recent Slam Fest With Joseline Hernandez

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/09/2017
3
7.8K Views
1


K. MichelleSource: VH1.com

Just this past week, K. Michelle and Joseline Hernandez were all over each other on social media and even each other’s respective children weren’t off limits. As CI readers know, the reality stars were fighting over Joseline’s feud with Mona-Scott Young.

In an Instagram post by Shekinah Anderson – Tiny Harris’ best friend – Michelle talked about how much Mona has helped her with her career, and she loved listening as Shekinah ranted against Joseline.

However, Joseline wasn’t happy to hear any of it, and it’s been non-stop since then.

In case you’re new to the game, we’ll fill you in some details.

K. Michelle wrote a long caption as to why she will always be on Young’s team, and Joseline threatened the singer in person.

K then said Joseline is trash and is always doing drugs in her bathroom.

If that isn’t bad enough, the Love and Hip Hop star said Hernandez needs to comb Bonnie Bella’s hair.

Not long after, Joseline went on Instagram and started talking serious smack about Michelle’s son Chase who has been living with his grandma for a few years.

Although they seemed to hate each other, it looks like K. Michelle is now trying to take the high road.

Yes, things did get very nasty between Hernandez and Michelle, but the reality star took to Twitter yesterday to say she regretted her social-media-tirade with her former friend.

Advertisement

K. Michelle wrote yesterday, “I agree, I lowered myself, sometimes you just get tired of people’s mess and poking. I’m done, it wasn’t worth it. I’m over her blessed things are going great. I can’t let somebody take me out of my character ever.” What do our readers at CI think about this whole ordeal? Do you think they will ever be friends again, and should they?

Post Views: 7,784

Read more about joseline hernandez k. michelle love and hip hop

Advertisement

You may also like
Stevie J Reunited With Daughter Bonnie Bella In Miami
07/08/2017
Joseline Hernandez And K. Michelle Trade Barbs After Photo Of R&B Star With Mona Scott-Young Surfaces
07/08/2017
K. Michelle Slams Joseline! – Claims She Snorts Coke In The Bathroom
07/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Margo Mays
07/09/2017 at 12:27 pm
Reply

They need to stop if that’s what success looks like then they acting like they still live in the ghetto with a link card an no stamps on they card


Rahlawn Johnson
07/09/2017 at 10:50 am
Reply

Listen there is a lot of people that don’t get along with people you get along with. That means you are well liked by many. So can’t suite everyone’s needs. With that being said what Mona did for K.Michelle has nothing thing to do with Joseline. So why would K.Michelle try to hurt another Mother and Friend??? Because at the end of the day K.Michelle,U look just as Guilty too. Knowing All and telling Hum.Smh.Joseline,never lied about herself.she said she danced,she said she love women and Steve J took All of that. Now what?? She defines herself to y’all for what?? Joseline,do U as long as U take care of YOUR PRINCESS!


MsKeepzitreal
07/09/2017 at 10:09 am
Reply

Well in the beginning I dont feel K said anything wrong. She only stated how Mona helped her achieve all the things she wanted to do for herself. Yes she was present when the comments were made in Mona’s defense and was laughing wtf the s**t was funny but a lot of ppl were laughing. I know o was😂🤣😃😄😅😆. She came for K and of course K was guna clap back so it was expected. Yes K bow out that s**t and finish doing you. It’s ok Bonnie hair not combed she’s a baby😁


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *