K. Michelle Moves On From Loni Love Feud To Greater Things

After her feud with Loni Love, its seems that K. Michelle has decided to move on to more important things like getting honored for her accomplishments as an entertainer by a prestigious university.

Earlier this week, the former star of “K. Michelle: My Life” dazzled in a sapphire gown that featured a deep neckline as she was given an award by her alma mater, Florida A&M University.

In the mid-2000s, K. Michelle, whose real name is Kimberly Michelle Pate, graduated from FAMU with honors and was accepted into several law schools but opted to focus on her musical career.

She went on to become R. Kelly.’s protegée, collaborated with artists including Gucci Mane, Akon, Usher, and Missy Elliott.

K. Michelle has released three studio albums and appeared in numerous reality series including “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

The songwriter and television personality also had three successful tours in support of her different projects.

The “I Just Can’t Do This” and “How Many Times” singer was given the award because “her accomplishments in her chosen field have brought honor to the College.”

The mom of one shared a video montage from the soirée and captioned it: “It was great to spend time with the President of #FAMU, Larry Robinson and my #FAMUly at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! #RattlerPride.”

A few weeks ago, K. Michelle was making headlines for other reasons; she was embroiled in an exchange with “The Real’s” co-host Love who blasted reality stars in a segment.

Love said: “The reason why these sisters are doing what they doing if you want to be real about it is they trying to keep that check. OK, that’s why they doing it.”

K. Michelle, who was offended by Love’s comments, took to Twitter to slam the comedian.

She fired her first tweet that read: “I’m confused as to how you can get on national tv and bash a woman you’ve never met and not even a week later speak on GIRL POWER.See, I’ll admit i’m crazy as s**t, but fake has never been my thing. Don’t speak on things you aren’t really about.”

The “Hard To Do” singer went on to call Love a hypocrite for dragging other women down.

She concluded by: “People get oh so holy in the time of convenience. See me, Im just like f*#ck you all day. I know who I am and I never fold or switch up. I decided 2stay who God made me,(besides these silicon bags)I dont know how 2b cookie cutter,or politically correct.I know how 2b honest.”

Congrats to K. Michelle.