K. Michelle Goes Bald After Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Drama

And here comes K. Michelle with a new trend for the summer – the bald head.

K. Michelle debuted her stunning new hairdo just days after dissing Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill over a song.

Last week, the famous R&B singer and songwriter took to social media where she showed off a surprising new hairstyle.

The television personality, who is known for her amazing voice, curvy body, and songwriting skills is a real fashionista.

Happy. I really am. Fucking finally A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

In the past years, the diva from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has dyed her hair, green, red, neon, orange, and pink.

She slammed Kylie Jenner for stealing some of her looks.

She rocked her hair long, she shaved one side, sported braids and dreadlocks, and now, she is showing off her shaved head.

The star of “K. Michelle: My Life,” who is known for always reinventing her look, posted a brief video where she is in car goofing around.

Looks like #KMichelle shaved it all off. You feeling her new 'do? A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Despite the fact that she was using a popular app, it was impossible to miss her bald head in the Instagram clip.

The Memphis native used an epic caption. She wrote: “Happy. I really am. F*cking finally.”

Fans love the look, and a few of them are begging her to dye it blonde.

One person said: “You look gorgeous, I love it…. now go blonde she looks good af!”

Another stated that the artist was making an incredible statement: “I am absolutely in love. I suffer from alopecia and wearing wigs and seeing this as a simple statement of peace and beauty I absolutely love it”

Last week, the “Can’t Raise a Man” artist made headlines after she revealed that Nicki Minaj and her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, removed her from a track.

She claimed that she had collaborated on a song called “Buy A Heart” with the rapper and was replaced by Minaj.

She also stated that the single was originally given to her for her album, but the Young Money rapper, who thought that she was dating Meek Mill, found a way for the producer to take the song.

She said: “I felt kinda destroyed. This is a woman I publicly praised. I was so happy 4her. I was like why is this woman trying to block me over p%nis. God did more than handle this situation. I’ve just sat back and healed up. Watched karma. I’m not perfect, but I’m not evil and insecure.”

What are your thoughts on her new bald look?