Justin Timberlake Takes Jessica Biel Skating for Her Birthday

Justin Timberlake is full of surprises, especially when it comes to throwing parties for his wife, Jessica Biel.

Advertisement

For her 35th birthday, Justin took the actress to a rollerblading rink over the weekend and they had a blast!

Timberlake and Biel shared some moments from their time at the party on social media, with the birthday girl posting an Instagram photo of the festooned wooden arena that had a glimmering disco ball and multi-colored lights.

Biel captioned the picture with a love message dedicated to her husband, saying that Justin threw the most epic jam skate party ever and that she loves him “to the moon and back. And then back again.”

This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Jessica posted another pic on Instagram with the couple wearing matching T-shirts that read “Make America Skate Again.” A direct hint to Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” As you may remember, both Jessica and Justin were passionate Hillary Clinton supporters.

Of course, the 36-years old singer took an eccentric approach for this special day, wearing an American flag jacket, high socks, and short jean shorts, while the 7th Heaven actress dressed for the occasion with a throwback pair of blue bellbottoms.

The “What Goes Around Comes Around” singer looked like he was having a great time in a video from the party, showing him skating by the venue’s bar with a hat resting on the top of his head.

Justin also showed his love for Biel by posting a heart melting Instagram message on her birthday. The singer said that Jessica is the best thing that ever happened to him and that he feels so lucky and blessed.

Advertisement

The two tied the knot in 2012 and have a 1-year-old son together, named Silas.