Justin Timberlake Posts Silly Picture From Son Silas’ Play Class That Is The Epitome Of ‘Dad Life!’

Justin Timberlake is experiencing ‘dad life’ to the fullest. The 36-year-old singer took to social media yesterday to share a photo showing him during his son Silas’ play class.

Not only was the picture very cute but his caption was also very sweet.

‘When you are the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife,’ the star wrote under the photo in which he was clearly rocking a pair of epic kid-created glasses.

When you're the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Timberlake looks like a great father, and he gives it his all to this difficult job.

But it’s definitely not without perks as the toddler seems very much grateful for his dad’s effort.

On behalf of their son, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel shared in a sweet Father’s Day tribute to the singer a message that read ‘You are so much cool.’

Aww…the two seem to have a strong father-son bond, and we hope they will continue to be close even in the boy’s teenage years that follow.

After all, when your dad is Justin Timberlake, there is no way you’d ever think he’s lame, right?

Advertisement

What do you think of the ‘so much cool’ glasses Timberlake sports in the photo? Do you agree that he is doing a great job as a father?