Justin Timberlake Posted a Very Romantic “Happy Birthday” Message for His Wife

Justin Timberlake wished his wife, Jessica Biel, a happy 35th birthday in the most adorable way.

The singer posted a romantic message on Instagram and Twitter, on Friday, saying that his wife is the best thing that happened to him. Oh, what a guy…

Justin and Jessica are an adorable couple, and their love is so easy to see, and with Biel turning 35, the 36-years old pop sensation couldn’t miss the chance to tell her wife how much she means to him.

Justin uploaded a selfie of himself and his wife on social media, saying that Jessica is the one who makes him laugh, who puts a smile on his face and motivates him to be better.

He also added that he feels so lucky and blessed to have such a wonderful wife.

The happy parents of a 22-months old son, Silas Randall, Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012, after five years of dating, and seems destined to be together.

In a recent interview with James Corden, the “7th Heaven” actress revealed that she always knew she would marry Timberlake. Even more, she said the same thing during an e-mail exchange with her producing partner, Michelle! A freaky premonition, but one that came true, if you ask us…

Justin Timberlake is well known for posting sweet messages on social media about his wife. In 2016, he used Snapchat to praise Biel for being the mother and wife she is, adding a cute picture of the couple. A year earlier, he called his wife the “sweetest, most gorgeous, goofiest, most bad-ass chick” he knows.