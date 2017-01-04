Advertisement
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, spotted at the Grizzlies vs Lakers game

Andy Cooper Posted On 01/04/2017
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the Lakers vs Grizzlies gameSource: The Huffington Post

     Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were seen together at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday, at the Staples Center in L.A, and you haven’t seen anything cuter in 2017.

Married in 2012, Justin and Jessica seem to form the perfect couple, having so much fun every time they go out. Now, at the ballgame in LA, Biel was surprised showing off her dance moves, while her husband was clearly amused and enjoying the moment. A mutual friend actually closed his eyes to avoid Jessica’s sexy dance, but we’re sure that the rest of the male audience was turning their heads towards her.

Although his tickets were in the Lakers VIP box, the 35-year-old was rooting for the Grizzlies, the team from his hometown, Memphis. Justin also got to try out his basketball skills and chose to share the experience with his fans. Of course, he wanted to brag about his half-court shot. “Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!!” Justin captioned the Instagram video.

To ensure everybody that he’s all talent, not just lucky, the pop star made the same shot again and posted the video on Instagram. “And just in case y’all thought it was a fluke…”. It seems that Justin wins both in basketball and life. With a wife like Jessica Biel, things couldn’t be more attractive and spontaneous.

     They look so happy together and it’s so lovely that they go on dates, even if this means leaving their 1-year son Silas with the babysitter. In the end, Jessica got to console Justin at the end because the Grizzlies came short to their opponents in LA. We’ve rarely seen a Hollywood couple having so much fun and we wish them all the best, hoping that they’ll still bring us moments like this.

