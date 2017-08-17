Justin Theroux Thinks The Tabloids Depiction Of Him Make It Seem Like He’s “Mentally Ill”

What has Justin Theroux been thinking about lately? According to the husband of Jennifer Aniston, the actor can’t help but be bothered by the media’s portrayal of him in the magazines. One thing in particular he can’t stand is the made-up lies about him and Jennifer.

Jennifer and Justin are often the targets of unwanted attention, and Justin can’t help but feel turned off by his image in popular culture.

In a sit down with the publication, Mr. Porter, Theroux talked about the tabloids tendency to constantly represent him as an evil man week after week.

Theroux, who plays a mentally ill man on The Leftovers, claims, “There’s this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly.”

Justin isn’t the only one to have a beef with the tabloids.

Aniston slams the press repeatedly for conjecture and flat-out made up falsehoods.

In fact, in 2016, she claimed the media was built on a foundation of lies during a piece for The Huffington Post.

In the article, she claimed women’s portrayal in popular culture as symbols is not a pleasant one.

Aniston explained the objectification and scrutiny they’re put under is both absurd as well as disturbing.

The actress continued to say everything about her livelihood has been shamed in some form or another.

Whether it be her marital status, her status as a divorcee, her lack of a husband, and even her nipples. She asked the question: why are we, the public, only observing women and girls through this particular fashion? And while Jennifer has a good point, it’s important to note that the media merely caters to the demand of its audience. Businesses give the people what they want. If you want to see a change, there has to be a genuine shift in the morals and values of society.