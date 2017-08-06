Justin Theroux Shares Rare Affectionate Photo With Wife Jennifer Aniston On Their Two-Year Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Aniston and her hubby Justin Theroux are still very much in love. The celebrity power couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend.

Aniston and Theroux have been married for two years and obviously still going strong!

45-year-old Theroux took to social media on Saturday to post a rare and intimate picture of the two of them.

The sweet snap was captioned with several emojis that were all love-related symbols.

The selfie showed a bare-faced but still beautiful Aniston who was looking at the camera while kissing her husband’s cheek in adoration.

🏹…❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

As fans who keep up with the pair certainly know, Aniston and Theroux dated for four years before they finally tied the knot.

The two got married on August 5, 2015, and the intimate ceremony took place at their house in Bel Air.

Despite the fact that Aniston and Theroux tend to keep their personal life away from the public, the man recently dished that they are going to have a pretty low key anniversary celebration.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Theroux teased us all by declaring he is not going to say anything about their plans but then added that it’s going to be a quiet anniversary.

‘That’s what we like to do,’ The loving husband explained.

Advertisement

Are you surprised the couple lasted so many years and is still going strong today?