Justin Theroux Opens Up About His Secret Wedding With Jennifer Aniston

Almost two years after Justin Theroux walked down the aisle with Jennifer Aniston, the actor, who kept his love life private until now, decided to open up about their super secret wedding.

Theroux expressed his opinion that sometimes less is more and revealed that he and Aniston didn’t really focus too much on having the “perfect” wedding.

In fact, the man explained that it’s that much more special when you have only your closest friends and family members with you on the big day because it’s a more “peaceful environment” and “you don’t want it to be hectic.”

Aniston and Theroux secretly got married at their Los Angeles home on August 5, 2015.

In order to make sure the details of their wedding wouldn’t leak, the couple told the guests – including John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern, Sia, Chelsea Handler, Lake Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, and Terry Richardson — that they were in fact invited to celebrate Theroux’s 44th birthday!

In September of the same year, the man revealed that it was not easy to keep the ceremony a secret and it also wasn’t “fun” to plan considering that half of the fun in organizing an event is telling people about it.

But of course, they didn’t tell and tried to keep everything under wraps.

The couple first met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder. Despite that, they only started dating in 2011.

In August of 2012, Theroux asked Jennifer Aniston to marry him while they were having a romantic dinner at New York City’s Blue Hill restaurant.

Advertisement

Do you agree with Theroux that less is more when it comes to a wedding?