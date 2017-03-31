FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amber heard jennifer aniston alfonso ribeiro alex rodriguez ryan gosling blake shelton brad pitt angelina jolie priscilla presley chris evans johnny depp amal clooney selena gomez ellen degeneres george clooney will smith michelle pfeiffer john travolta meghan markle the weeknd cher
Home » Hollywood

Justin Theroux Opens Up About His Secret Wedding With Jennifer Aniston

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/31/2017
0
137 Views
1


justin theroux jennifer anistonSource: eonline.com

Almost two years after Justin Theroux walked down the aisle with Jennifer Aniston, the actor, who kept his love life private until now, decided to open up about their super secret wedding.

Theroux expressed his opinion that sometimes less is more and revealed that he and Aniston didn’t really focus too much on having the “perfect” wedding.

In fact, the man explained that it’s that much more special when you have only your closest friends and family members with you on the big day because it’s a more “peaceful environment” and “you don’t want it to be hectic.”

Aniston and Theroux secretly got married at their Los Angeles home on August 5, 2015.

In order to make sure the details of their wedding wouldn’t leak, the couple told the guests – including John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern, Sia, Chelsea Handler, Lake Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, and Terry Richardson — that they were in fact invited to celebrate Theroux’s 44th birthday!

In September of the same year, the man revealed that it was not easy to keep the ceremony a secret and it also wasn’t “fun” to plan considering that half of the fun in organizing an event is telling people about it.

But of course, they didn’t tell and tried to keep everything under wraps.

The couple first met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder. Despite that, they only started dating in 2011.

In August of 2012, Theroux asked Jennifer Aniston to marry him while they were having a romantic dinner at New York City’s Blue Hill restaurant.

Advertisement

Do you agree with Theroux that less is more when it comes to a wedding?

Post Views: 137


Read more about jennifer aniston justin theroux wedding

You may also like
Jenelle Evans Will Not Invite Any Of Her Teen Mom Co-stars To Her Wedding!
03/31/2017
Angelina Jolie Asks Brad Pitt To Keep Jennifer Aniston Away From Their Six Children
03/23/2017
No ‘Royal’ Wedding! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Want To Get Married On A Beach!
03/21/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *