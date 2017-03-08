FREE NEWSLETTER
Justin Theroux Is Angry That Jennifer Aniston Decided To Get In Touch With Brad Pitt

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/08/2017
Justin Theroux Jennifer Aniston Couple ProblemsCredit: Getty

Of course, Justin Theroux is furious that his wife, Jennifer Aniston, has decided to get in touch with Brad Pitt amidst his bitter divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

About twelve years ago, Aniston was left devasted and brokenhearted after her then-husband, Pitt, had an affair with Jolie.

Her world was shattered, and after numerous failed romances, she met Theroux who loves her unconditionally and asked her hand in marriage.

In the fall of 2016, after a decade together, raising six children and doing many good things for this planet, Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce.

Moreover, surprise, surprise, whom did he turn to for help and sympathy?

None other than his former spouse, and according to insiders, they have been sharing emails and text messages.

The ex-couple is even considering the option of working on a movie together. Mrs. Jolie is said to be fuming that her estranged husband was able to move on so quickly – with his ex out of all people.

According to insiders, the “Mulholland Drive” and “The Girl on the Train” actor is upset by Aniston’s decision to have Pitt back in her life.

Frustrated by the fact that Aniston is drifting away from him, Theroux decided to put even more distance between himself and his wife by flying to Paris France.

Pictures have surfaced that showed Theroux looking miserable as he made his way through Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, last Sunday.

A source explained: “Justin Theroux will be spending the next few days checking out all the latest couture styles at Paris Fashion Week, but he’ll be doing it without his wife Jennifer Aniston by his side.”

The spy went on to add: “Justin is upset over reports of Jennifer Aniston communicating with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt again.”

A close source to Jolie said that she is lonely and misses Pitt and is hoping that he will come to his senses and come back home.

