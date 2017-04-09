Justin Theroux Gushes Over Wife Jennifer Aniston Amid Brad Pitt Speculations

Justin Theroux talked about how much Jennifer Aniston means to him and it was the cutest thing!

The director opened up about his relationship with his wife amid all the Brad Pitt romance rekindling speculations, and while many of the fans would like to see Pitt and Aniston form a pair once again, the actress and her current husband seem happier than ever so it looks like there is no chance of that happening!

Theroux explained how great it is to feel like you have someone on your team.

“It’s good to have someone have your back,” he gushed in an interview for Rhapsody.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” he added.

In addition, the man also opened up about the many rumors surrounding his wife at the moment and stated that it would be funny to do a compilation of some of the most outrageous titles in the press.

The happy couple got married back in 2015 in a secret ceremony at their home in Bel Air.

The wedding was kept so hidden that not even their guests knew they were going to attend a marriage that day.

The couple claimed they were going to celebrate Theroux’ birthday and only revealed the real reason why the guests were invited once they arrived at the location.

Jennifer Aniston has talked before about the news she finds on herself in the media and ranted on the fact that she is slammed no matter what –whether for her status as a divorcee or as a wife or even for the fact that she hasn’t had a baby yet.

She wondered why “are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart?” adding that she realized she’s worked too much in her career to be reduced to a “sad childless” creature.

Are you happy to hear everything is going great between Aniston and Theroux?