Justin Bieber’s ‘Head Butting’ Assault Charge Dropped According To Police

It looks like Justin Bieber is out of the fire! The famous singer allegedly head-butted a man at a West Hollywood restaurant on February 11th.

The outlet explained Bieber’s lawyers refused a sit-down between the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Biebs. The man who was allegedly head-butted did not wish to press charges and eventually stopped responding to inquiries from authorities.

The incident reportedly happened at a restaurant called Serafine Sunset where Justin was involved in two separate altercations with bartenders at the establishment.

Bieber was asked to exit the premises by the witness but refused, according to the police statement. The witness who saw the alleged confrontation said after the conversation had died down he saw Justin arguing with the man before he suddenly head-butted him.

The police came to the scene for a “battery report call” around 2 a.m. When the LAPD arrived, the 23-year-old singer was not at the restaurant, and the victim had no visible marks and refused to file a police report as well as receive any medical attention.

The department said they continued to gather information about the incident just in case the victim in question decided to press charges at a later date.

A spokeswoman for the Serafina Restaurant Group said in a statement in February that they knew “very little” about the altercation.

The representative went on to say “we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police. We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafine. He is usually a doll.”

She added their team looked at security footage in the evening and there was nothing that implicated the famous singer.