Justin Bieber Was Clueless About Selena Gomez’s Kidney Transplant

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 09/15/2017
Justin Bieber in the dark about Selena Gomez kidney transpSource: Justin Bieber Instagram

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are over, but you may be surprised at how little the two communicate. In fact, Justin Bieber was unaware of Selena Gomez’s kidney failure back in May and kidney transplant over the summer. But let’s face it. When you have a health crisis, do you immediately pick up the phone and call your ex to confide in?

While there will always be die-hard Jelena fans, Jelena is no more. Selena Gomez has moved on with Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and reports indicate the two are enjoying a loving, strong, and healthy relationship. Why would she notify Justin Bieber about her health issues?

Still, there are some who don’t want to let Jelena rest in peace and aren’t ready to let go of the couple. Both have admitted they were each other’s first love, but time has changed things.

Justin Bieber has been linked to countless girls, yet none seems to have been in his life as long as Selena was.

Selena seems a bit more selective of who she spends her time with, and after several high-profile relationships, she and The Weeknd seem to be solid. TMZ reported that The Weeknd stood by her side throughout her kidney failure and transplant.

Some looked to Justin Bieber’s social media accounts to see if he would tweet or post an encouraging or supportive word to Selena but he didn’t.

His latest Instagram posts show models wearing his Purpose merchandise and his last tweet was in support of the Hand in Hand, a Benefit for Hurricane Relief charity

There hasn’t been anything posted or commented publicly about Selena and we aren’t expecting him to. Selena’s last publi association with Justin Bieber was when her Instagram was hacked and the hackers uploaded nude photos of Bieber to her account.

What do you think? Were you expecting Justin Beiber to make public remarks about Selena Gomez? Do you think he should wish her well publicly?  Should the public accept that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have moved on and let it go?

The latest reports indicate that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have moved in together in New York. Since Selena and Justin have moved on, maybe it’s time the public should too.

Shweta
09/20/2017 at 3:39 am
Reply

Not expected anything from justin ..
Juss have a lots of well wishes for selena..love you sweetheart and take care :-*


