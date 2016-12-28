Justin Bieber Uses Donald Trump In House-Egging Case

Justin Bieber might not be interested in performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but he has been inspired by the mogul’s bullish ways of doing things. Documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Bieber’s army of attorneys is going out in force to make sure that their client’s embarrassing house-egging deposition tape is not released to the media. This week, the lawyers representing the star contacted the judge handling the matter and asked that they receive the same courtesy the 45th president got in the Trump University lawsuit.

The real estate titan’s lawyers were able to convince the judge to seal his deposition. Bieber’s team mentioned Trump’s order of protection in their request to keep their client’s deposition private.

The “Zoolander 2” actor said another reason to protect his privacy is that he has already paid his neighbors. In 2014, no one knew what was crossing Bieber’s head when he decided to egg his neighbors – Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz’s mansion in Calabasas, California.

According to the Schwartz family, the Canadian singer and songwriter spent several days throwing eggs at their home and vandalizing it. The couple also claimed that they had an altercation with the “PYD” crooner where he spat at them and made a racist remark.

Those allegations have never been proven. Mr. and Mrs. Schwartz filed a lawsuit against the mega pop star where he was forced to make a deposition. Not interested in having a media circus during a trial, the Biebs offered his angry neighbors an $80,000 settlement to make the story go away.

The judge handling the case made an example out the musician. Bieber was placed on probation for two years. He was also ordered to perform five days of community service and attend anger management classes.

The couple was allegedly asking for $1 Million in damages for emotional distress. They said they suffered from headaches, stomachaches, and insomnia because of the egging incident.

The “Where Are Ü Now” artist refused to give the couple more money, and instead asked that they undergo a mental evaluation.