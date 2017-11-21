Justin Bieber ‘Unlikes’ Selena Gomez’s Photo And Fans Want Her To Dump Him!

Fans of the allegedly reunited power couple got pretty excited after Justin Bieber liked a pic that Selena Gomez posted on her social media platform recently. However, soon after it looks like the singer unliked it and now people are really confused!

The photo in question is one that shows off Gomez’ new blonde hair that she posted on the night of the American Music Awards.

After a news site reported on the fact that Justin showed his appreciation by double tapping his rumored girlfriend’s snap, fans went back to check it out, but Bieber was no longer listed as one of the many Insta users who had liked it.

Now fans are showing their concern for the reunited couple, and many think Selena should dump her troubled boyfriend.

Everybody was expecting Selena Gomez to have Justin by her side at the music awards show, but she showed up alone.

However, despite the coldness between them nowadays, both in real life and on social media, just earlier in the week, they were photographed by the paparazzi kissing!

Maybe they weren’t ready to make it red carpet official already after rekindling their romance not too long ago? Let us know what you think about the complicated relationship between the two!