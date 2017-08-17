Justin Bieber Turns To God And Cuts Everyone Out Of His Life – Close Ones Are Worried About Him

The singer’s close ones are worried he is letting the pastor have way too much control over his life and decisions. We have learned that Justin Bieber has decided to turn to God for some guidance in life but in the process, he may have turned his back on his friends.

Apparently, they are just bad influences in his life and spirituality is helping him escape the temptations they are constantly pushing towards him.

According to a source, the performer has cut ties with seemingly everyone in his life except for his pastor.

As fans may already be aware, not too long ago, during his Australian tour, the 23-year-old was having models delivered to his hotel suite, but now his life is completely different all of a sudden.

After having a revelation, Bieber canceled all of the 15 concerts left on his tour and instead started hanging out a lot more with his pastor friend.

Earlier this month, Justin took to social media to address his many mistakes, claiming that while he is not ashamed of them, he is determined not to let them dictate his future.

Although it may look like the star is taking a step back and reflecting on his life with maturity in an attempt to make better decisions, some of his loved ones fear he’s just getting rid of a problem only to be stuck with an even bigger one.

‘People are worried that Justin is giving his new pal way too much power over him and his career. Anyone who has an opposing opinion has been removed from his life,’ the source revealed.

Do you think Bieber has made a right decision pushing his close ones out of his life?