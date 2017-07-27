Justin Bieber Struck A Paparazzo With Pickup Truck In Beverly Hills; Check Out The Video!

Justin Bieber has accidentally struck a paparazzo with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills and sent the man to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to witnesses and officials. Witnesses told Eyewitness News that they saw Bieber in a black Dodge Ram striking the man, but it seemed to be an accident.

There were lots of photographers at the scene with cameras flashing all over the place as Bieber left a church event at the Saban Theatre.

The video shows Justin trying to abandon the event as photographers surrounded his car and one of them was hit in the legs as Justin’s truck accelerated.

Justin then remained at the scene and spoke to the man while help was getting called for him.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also at the same event, but they were not involved in the collision.

Their car (an Aston Martin) was parked just in front of the crash scene, but fortunately for them, the Kardashian sisters were not present at the location when it all happened.

The injured paparazzo was seen at the scene being treated by paramedics. After that, he was moved on a stretcher into an ambulance having his leg in a cast.

A little while after the horrible collision, Kourtney was seen together with her sister Khloe Kardashian and a friend of theirs in as Aston Martin arriving at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

The Beverly Hills Police stated that no one was cited or arrested as a result of the whole incident.

The Police don’t believe that any criminal activity was involved in the whole happening.

It looks like Justin Bieber was one lucky guy because it could have been much worse. The paparazzo could have been hurt more severely, and things wouldn’t have been that simple in such a case.