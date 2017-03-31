FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
justin bieber taylor swift john legend elton john katy perry selena gomez drake ciara beyonce fadi fawaz mariah carey adele fetty wap Karlie Kloss lady gaga zayn malik jeremiah stansbury the weeknd liam payne nicki minaj chris brown
Home » Music

Justin Bieber Spotted Skating In Rio Without A Care In The World While He Risks Jail Time!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/31/2017
0
0


justin bieberSource: billboard.com

Justin Bieber is not only running away from his issues with the law but is, in fact, skating away from them!

On March 29, the singer was spotted by the paparazzi having fun at a skate park in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil while he was risking arrest for spray painting graffiti on a local hotel’s walls.

He destroyed public property in a foreign country but the singer did not look fazed at all by the police threat to get him behind bars and proceeded to have fun and simply enjoy his vacation abroad by going out to skate.

justin bieberSource: radar.com

Legal problem? Yeah right! When you’re Justin Bieber you can get away with everything, he probably though and went skateboarding at 12 AM just after wrapping up a concert!

The 23-year-old kept the outing casual by wearing comfortable clothes – a white T-shirt and ripped jeans.

Bieber faces arrest for crime against the city order and cultural heritage after he spray painted graffiti on a Rio hotel’s walls back in 2013. At the time, the case was suspended after he left the country because the officials hadn’t managed to notify the singer of the charges.

Despite that, there was no reason for Bieber to relax as a judge reopened the case against him this week.

“With the news that the singer will be returning to Brazil, the Prosecution Service requested that the court issue a writ of summons in his name,” the Public Prosecution Service in Rio officially stated.

“The request is so that the accused is made aware of the charges.”

Advertisement

Justin Bieber is facing up to one year behind bars or a fine.

Post Views: 0


Read more about justin bieber

You may also like
Justin Bieber Faces Possible Arrest In Brazil Graffiti Case As Selena Gomez ‘No Frauds’ Burn Still Feels Fresh
03/29/2017
Zayn Malik And Justin Bieber Are Planning New Song Together As Fans Debate Old Selena Gomez Cheating Accusations
03/26/2017
Selena Gomez Loves Canadians – Justin Bieber & The Weeknd – But Does Not Think It Is Cool For Her Friend Hung Vanngo To Joke About It
03/25/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *