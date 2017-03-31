Justin Bieber Spotted Skating In Rio Without A Care In The World While He Risks Jail Time!

Justin Bieber is not only running away from his issues with the law but is, in fact, skating away from them!

On March 29, the singer was spotted by the paparazzi having fun at a skate park in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil while he was risking arrest for spray painting graffiti on a local hotel’s walls.

He destroyed public property in a foreign country but the singer did not look fazed at all by the police threat to get him behind bars and proceeded to have fun and simply enjoy his vacation abroad by going out to skate.

Legal problem? Yeah right! When you’re Justin Bieber you can get away with everything, he probably though and went skateboarding at 12 AM just after wrapping up a concert!

The 23-year-old kept the outing casual by wearing comfortable clothes – a white T-shirt and ripped jeans.

Bieber faces arrest for crime against the city order and cultural heritage after he spray painted graffiti on a Rio hotel’s walls back in 2013. At the time, the case was suspended after he left the country because the officials hadn’t managed to notify the singer of the charges.

Despite that, there was no reason for Bieber to relax as a judge reopened the case against him this week.

“With the news that the singer will be returning to Brazil, the Prosecution Service requested that the court issue a writ of summons in his name,” the Public Prosecution Service in Rio officially stated.

“The request is so that the accused is made aware of the charges.”

Justin Bieber is facing up to one year behind bars or a fine.