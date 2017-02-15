Justin Bieber Spent Valentine’s Day Alone, Posting Sad Videos on Instragram

Beliebers all over the world, Justin is looking for his soulmate! The Canadian-born superstar spent Valentine’s Day alone and expressed his sadness through a couple of Instagram short videos. Has his love life fallen that low?

The 22-years old singer had no shame in showing his despair, posting, but later deleting, two Instagram stories where he was admitting that he didn’t have a date for the romantic holiday.

In the first one, Justin quoted the film Dumber and Dumber, telling the camera, “I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!”, basically saying that he is single!

The second video showed us the singer’s gloomy face saying to the camera, in a melancholic tone, that “all he ever wanted was a Valentine.” “Now I don’t even have a Valentine,” he added.

While Justin is apparently going through a crisis, his ex, Selena Gomez, hasn’t been shy about her relationship with The Weeknd, as the 24-years old singer spent a lot of time with her new boyfriend at Rihanna‘s Grammys after party, looking happier than ever.

Justin, who said in past interviews that he was madly in love with Selena, has definitely not taken this very well!

But while Bieber seems to be feeling sorry for himself, the former Disney star was partying, dancing and singing along The Weeknd, French Montana and James Harden. Rumors say that Justin also made a “quick appearance” at Rihanna’s party, but him and Selena were total strangers.

Justin Bieber has kept his love life private since he was seen out with model Sofia Richie back in August. However, things didn’t sort out between the two, and it looks like Justin hasn’t found anyone ever since.