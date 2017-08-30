Justin Bieber Secretly Landed in Hospital Due to A Swollen Testicle; His Visit Led To The Firing Of A Hospital Employee

Justin Bieber was hospitalized earlier this year for a swollen testicle. In May, the singer was rushed to the emergency room at Northwell Health, a Long Island hospital in Great Neck, after getting injured while playing soccer and twisting one of his testicles.

The hospital visit was revealed after a lawsuit filed by a former employee against the hospital.

The ex-staffer who was named Kelly Lombardo was fired for allegedly accessing Bieber’s file when false rumors spread within the hospital that the star was treated for a sexually transmitted disease.

Lombardo fought back. She denied any wrongdoings and sued Northwell Health for wrongful termination.

‘My client was a moral employee who had respect for patient privacy and never accessed Justin Bieber’s file,’ her lawyer David Rosenberg told the New York Daily News.

According to the lawyer, she did hear about the STD rumors from her colleagues, but she says that she never tried to check out Bieber’s file.

‘My client swears she did not access the file. From what I can tell, she’s telling the truth,’ the attorney claimed.

Before Lombardo was fired, she was dragged into a meeting with hospital execs who accused her of violating Bieber’s privacy rights.

‘She was told generally, ‘You are a young female. You’re not curious about what he was doing in the ER?’ And they fired her,’ Rosenberg said.

‘She didn’t admit him. Never saw him there. She was literally dragged into this.’

In the legal papers which were filed with the New York Division of Human Rights, she claimed she was singled out because she was a woman.

‘They targeted her because of her gender,’ Rosenberg said. ‘It’s wrong. She’s emotionally distressed. We’re looking forward to vigorously prosecuting these claims.’

The news of Bieber’s hospital visit came right after the pics of his private parts landed on Selena Gomez’s Instagram account after it got hacked on Monday. That issue was resolved, and the photos have been deleted.