Justin Bieber Says He’ll Be Back Don’t Worry!

Justin Bieber fans can relax. Not long after he announced he was canceling the rest of his world tour, sources close to the singer claim he plans to return to music, he just needs a break. In a report by TMZ, some of the 23-year-old’s friends made it clear Justin intends to create a new album and tour again, just not at the moment.

In case you’re out of the loop, the singer has spent the last two years traveling the world, so he pulled the plug on the final 14 shows.

We don’t blame him because being on the road for two years probably takes incredible fortitude.

On the 24th of July, Justin had his representatives state in a formal document that they had to cancel the last dates of the tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his loyal fan base for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over the last 18 months. Justin is grateful and honored to have shared the experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

In the past, the singer opened up about the difficulties that come with fame.

In 2016, he wrote on Instagram that his meet-and-greet with fans was emotionally and mentally exhausting because of the pressure to live up to everyone’s expectations.

Advertisement

Justin said he wanted to make his fans smile and be impressed with him, but to live up to that standard day-in and day-out is challenging for him. We don’t blame you, Justin, there’s no doubt what you’re doing is stressful!