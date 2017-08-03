Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Ashamed Of Past Mistakes In Long Letter To Fans

It looks like the star is speaking from his heart! Justin Bieber had a hard week or so and because of that, he decided to clear some things up about the recent events in his life. The singer took to social media to post a letter, in which he expressed how grateful he was to his fans for being by his side.

‘Learning and growing have not always been easy but knowing not alone has kept me going. I’ve let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy, and fear run my life!’ Bieber penned.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The star then went on to state that he is well aware he’s still going to make mistakes but at least he will never let his past dictate his future.

Justin also talked about his professional and personal life, saying that he wants his career to be sustainable.

He added that he wants his mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable as well in order to become the man he wants to be as well as the future husband and father he dreams of being one day.

However, it is safe to say that while the letter offers the world an insight into how the celebrity thinks and deals with his problems, it explains nothing about why he abruptly canceled several tour dates and in the process he angered fans as well as crew members.

At least he understands the consequences of his actions?