Justin Bieber Reportedly Gave Hillsong Church $10 Million!

Justin Bieber made headlines when he decided to ditch the rest of his tour to take time off and go deeper into his faith. Although that seems like a good thing, one of the pop stars’ friends is worried that he’s in too deep.

Rapper Post Malone told Rolling Stone magazine that the Biebz has given Hillsong Church $10 Million. He goes as far to say that the church is a cult.

The 22-year-old told the interviewer that Justin is super religious now. He explains: “It’s a total cult. He’s already given them, like, $10 million. Those are the worst kinds of people. I used to be super-religious. I believed in God. But now I see through it. It’s nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn’t care that your church has a f***** gold roof.”

This comes after Bieber has seemingly turned his life around. The 23-year-old lives a low-key lifestyle and has abandoned his party boy ways.

He’s made such a 180 that he’s won over his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The two are often photographed attending Hillsong Church together in California.

Jelena reunited suddenly when the world still thought that the singer was dating The Weeknd.

Apparently, the couple never stopped loving each other and had to take time as individuals to grow into the better people that they are today.

The pair has been in talks to move in with each other very soon and are rumored to be thinking of baby names already.

Sources have revealed that the church is actually helping their relationship.

The insider told E! News: “The church has helped both of them see the light. Justin is 100 percent committed to making her happy. He loves her and wants to take care of her. Everyone on Justin’s side of things think this is a very positive move for him. Selena is a very caring woman. Selena’s family and friends are coming along with accepting Justin in her life.”

A rep for the pop singer has denied what Post Malone has claimed.