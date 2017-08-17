Justin Bieber Releases New Track Titled “Friends”

After Justin Bieber officially announced he would be canceling the remaining dates of his tour, the superstar has come out with a new song! Today, Thursday, August 17th, the 23-year-old singer released a new dance-beat titled, “Friends,” with the producer, BloodPop – a man Justin has worked with extensively including on his most recent album.

In the new track, it looks like he’s reflecting on a bad break up.

The lyrics read, “Girl, you wondering why I’ve been calling? / Like I’ve got ulterior motives / No, we didn’t end this so good / But you know we had something so good.”

The song goes on to ask, “can we still be friends?”

The single is his newest track since the publication of his song, “Company,” that he released in 2016.

The 23-year-old Stratford, Ontario native also was featured on a track with DJ Khaled called, “I’m the One,” as well as David Guetta’s song, “2U.”

And how could we forget the collaboration with Luis Fonsi on his track, “Despacito.”

As it was said earlier in the article, the music came out not long after the singer canceled the last concerts of his Purpose tour.

Advertisement

Fans were initially very upset about the news, but the singer went on to release a heartfelt message on his Instagram account where he detailed the reasons for his cancellation of the dates. In the note, Bieber claimed he was exhausted and to be sustainable was his goal. According to the Purpose singer, traveling for two years non-stop was just too much for him, and he needed time off to ensure he can keep up the hard work in the long run.