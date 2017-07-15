Justin Bieber Receives Almost $200 Ticket For Texting/Talking While Driving!

Canadian pop star singer and songwriter Justin Bieber was recently pulled over in his Mercedes Benz station wagon and issued a citation of about $164 for talking on his phone while in Beverly Hills, California. This time, however, he was not in a rented Lamborghini getting himself into mischief as he’s been caught in the past doing – back in 2014 Bieber was arrested for “drag-racing” and driving under the influence in Miami Beach among other charges.

Justin Bieber has, for the most part, managed to stay off police radar (no pun intended.) After his last disorderly incident involving vandalizing his neighbors home with toilet paper – he seems to be staying out of the limelight.

According to an insider, he agreed to pay a court settlement back in January of this year to get that case thrown out.

A lot of Americans and fans alike are wondering, how much mischief or trouble can an immigrant or non-American citizen get into or get away with before being deported – or worse blacklisted from the country? It seems like given his crimes over the years, that he would have already been ejected from the country for the trouble he’s caused – but then again not so much considering he’s been ordered in the past to only dish out ($500,000) in donations as a part of his “settlements.” And, that’s the “American Way?”

In other “J Bieb” news, two of his ex-girlfriends Chantel Jeffries (23) and Yovanna Ventura (21) recently partook in a photo shoot together as models for the Khloe Kardashian’s Good Americans jeans brand – missing out much, Biebs?

We honestly don’t know what Bieb’s is thinking nowadays, and it’s not that we don’t like him. It’s just, considering the recent uproar and drama unfolding around American tennis star Venus William’s fatal Wrongful Death Suit, you’d think that people – especially celebrities – would behave more vigilantly toward local texting/calling driving laws. Of all places, Bieb’s made the mistake of committing this crime right in the public eye of Beverly Hills, California.

Justin Bieber has risen to great fame over the past decade, and has a total net worth of around $200 million dollars. Best known best for his top hits like “Baby” (2010), “As Long As You Love Me” (2012), and his most recent album “Purpose” which was released in 2015.

The star continues to host upcoming music tours, including this September 30th, at the Santa Maria, Bulacan in the Philippines.

Originally discovered by a talent manager back in 2008 on YouTube, Bieber has been very successful in the American music industry (as early as 2009.) That is, way before the superficial tattoos, bizarre Miley Cyrus-like haircuts, and violent antics toward others, including one instance of “spitting on his fans.” (2013)

Previously, an insider told us “Justin didn’t spit on anyone. No fans were below the balcony.” – but this claim is contrary to other reports, as well as images from the incident. Besides, you can never be too sure, can you?