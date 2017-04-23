Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Mischievous Past

Justin Bieber referenced his troubled past in an Instagram post today on Sunday, April 23rd.

He wrote on his social media, “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!”

The Grammy award winner posted a picture of his mugshot from 2014 and his most recent selfie. He said the best is yet to come!

Justin was arrested for drinking and driving in Miami Beach, Florida In January of 2014.

Police at the time said to the Associated Press that he had been smoking marijuana, drinking alcohol, and taking Xanax while driving!

During an interview with Complex, he spoke about his experience in jail saying, “I went in, and I’m telling you that 24 hours sucked. It was frigid. That was the worst part about it.”

He said it was so cold and uncomfortable and all kinds of people around him whom a person doesn’t want to associate with.

Men in jail were shouting at the Bieb’s saying that they supported him and wanted him to keep his head up.

Bieber’s arrest came around the same time he had other incidents with the police including a misdemeanor vandalism charge when Justin and his friends egged his neighbor’s home in Calabasas, California.

He had to pay a $80,000 fine as well as completing an anger management course and five days of community service.

The pop star made an unbelievable successful comeback when he released his album Purpose, which included immensely popular songs like “What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry,” and “Company.”

In recent news, Justin just released a track with a Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee titled “Despacito.” He is currently in the recording studio working on his fifth studio album.