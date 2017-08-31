Justin Bieber Just Hit 100 Million Twitter Followers!

The Biebs is all about Twitter. It’s one of his favorite social media platforms. In fact, in the past, Bieber has claimed the media loves to twist facts and information, but his platform is “untwistable.”

Justin has used Twitter throughout the past eight years to talk about pretty much whatever comes to his mind, from putting Doritos chips in his sandwiches from Subway, or asking why Rhode Island is neither an island nor a road.

If you’re a Curious George and you want to find out what’s going through Bieber’s mind, all you have to do is go to his Twitter account to see his latest words of wisdom for the masses.

Although the singer certainly gets his fair share of social-media-vitriol, he manages to come out with relatively entertaining tweets at times.

So, we have to commend him for that.

Just today, the “Purpose” singer hit 100 million Twitter followers making him one of the most followed people on the platform.

He’s just behind Katy Perry who has 103 million.

On a side note, we have to mention that although Katy is the most followed person on Twitter, her new album slid off the charts faster than you can say “slide.”

Just because you have a ton of followers, it doesn’t mean your new content is crushing the competition.

As for who the singer is trailed by, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga are hanging closely with 85 million, 76 million, and 69 million respectively.

Why is rhode island nor a road or an island — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 4, 2009

Despite the groundbreaking record of reaching 100 million, Justin has yet to comment on achieving the prestigious title. However, it’s possible he may not be aware of it yet. After he cruises around on the internet for some time, he’s sure to stumble upon it eventually! Congratulations Justin!