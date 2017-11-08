Justin Bieber Is Planning To Get Another Selena Gomez Tattoo

It seems that Justin Bieber is planning on getting another tattoo of Selena Gomez. Check out the details of the new ink!

Justin is so smitten with his lady love Selena that he is ready to get another tattoo in honor of her!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

‘Justin is planning on upgrading his Selena tattoo game,’ a source confessed.

‘He already got one to memorialize his love for her, years ago, and now he is planning to get another piece of ink to symbolize his renewed commitment. Selena is even considering getting something with him if they can find something sweet and delicate to match.’

Justin and Selena’s revived romance has been making headlines everywhere for a few weeks now, and all their fans are rejoicing.

There are also some reports that say that they are getting ready to spend the holidays together and repair family relationships that were broken in the past. Or at least, this it what Sel wants to so.

They seem happier than ever, so it’s no surprise that Justin’s got permanent tattoos on his mind these days to show her how much she means to him.

They have been getting closer to each other again, and they have been spotted hanging out on breakfast dates, going on bike rides, and even attending church together.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

They were also spotted on a dinner date these days.

Selena recently broke up with her boyfriend of ten months, The Weeknd and was seen with Justin shortly after.

Sel has been recovering from the kidney transplant due to her lupus, and she just doesn’t appear to be taking life for granted. Even if Selena and Justin have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, it seems they are now putting everything behind them and trying to start fresh.