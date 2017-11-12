Justin Bieber Is Hoping That Selena Gomez Will Say That He Is Her Official Boyfriend

It seems that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are super close to making things official between them. Check out more details.

Justin and Selena have been inseparable, and they haven’t been keeping their romance to themselves.

a few of my favorite moments // #jelena A post shared by Justin Bieber (@jelena.videomanips) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:43am PST

These days they’ve disappeared from the public eye. But that doesn’t mean there’s trouble between them.

It seems that the rumored couple is attempting to slow down and not get ahead of themselves, especially with their fans throughout the world watching.

According to the latest rumors, they are close to officially getting back together!

‘They are great and very happy,’ a source told People. ‘It just got too crazy last week with all the attention.’

The same insider confessed that their decision to take their relationship out of the public eye was an effort to take a lot of the stress out of their relationship.

We already know that too much attention has taken a severe toll on Justin in the past.

‘Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health, and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn’t like the chaos. They agreed to stay more low-key.’

Another insider revealed to the mag that they aren’t together, ‘but it’s getting close.’

‘They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key,’ the source continued. It sounds like it’s only a matter of time before they will make their relationship official.